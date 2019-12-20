EU urges Kosovo to form a government

PRISTINA – Head of EU Office/EU Special Representative, Nataliya Apostolova, EULEX and Heads of EU Missions in Kosovo urged Pristina authorities to form the new government and resume work on reforms and dialogue with Serbia, reports RTK.

“Kosovo needs to resume urgent work on reforms of economic and social development as well as rule of law, on the implementation of the EU-Kosovo Stabilisation and Association Agreement and the EU-facilitated Dialogue with Belgrade,” the EU representatives stated.

The constitutive session of the Assembly is scheduled to take place on 26 December. According to the heads of the EU missions in Kosovo, the general elections represented a democratic right for people to vote and elect their leaders.

“We trust that the parties concerned will reach the necessary consensus to overcome remaining challenges,” it is stated in the press release.

According to the Heads of EU Missions in Kosovo, a swift government formation is needed to take forward these processes, in the interest of Kosovo and its people and line with the constitution and the expressed wish of the electorate.