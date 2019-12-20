Várhelyi: My goal is to have Montenegro ready to join the EU by 2024

PODGORICA – Montenegro is the frontrunner in European integration, while the common goal is to further accelerate Montenegro’s integration process and give strategic importance to the enlargement of the European Union to the Western Balkans.

These are some of the most important conclusions of the meeting of the European Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi with the Prime Minister of Montenegro Duško Marković and the Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte which took place on December 19 during the Summit of the Central European Initiative in Rome, Government of Montenegro stated in a press release.

“My goal is to have Montenegro ready to join the EU by the end of my mandate”, stressed Várhelyi.

Both Conte and Várhelyi emphasized that they particularly value Montenegro’s regional policy, which is characterized by good and quality relations with all countries in the region, the press release reads.

At the Summit, the one-year chairmanship over the Central European Initiative – regional cooperation mechanism which includes 17 countries – was transferred from Italy to Montenegro.