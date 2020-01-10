Michel: EU needs to send a clear message to Western Balkan countries

ZAGREB – Brussels needs to send a clear message to Western Balkan countries because that is an opportunity to demonstrate the European Union’s external influence and its intention to remain close to the regional states that aspired to join the European Union, stressed the new European Council President Charles Michel in Zagreb on Thursday, reports N1. Michel also stated that the Zagreb Summit in May should remove any reservation on the topic of enlargement on the part of the countries that were opposed to opening the accession negotiations. Until then, assessed Michel, it is possible to achieve progress in upgrading the EU accession process.