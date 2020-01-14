EC to present new enlargement methodology in the following weeks

STRASBOURG – The Head of the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced today that the EC will present a new enlargement methodology in a few weeks, reports RFE/RL. She assessed that the next six months, ahead of the EU-Western Balkans Summit, will be crucial for EU-Western Balkans relations. Von der Leyen added that ahead of the upcoming Summit, scheduled for May this year in Zagreb, the EU has to “do its homework”. “Therefore, in a few weeks, I will present our new enlargement methodology to discuss the necessary modernization, and especially to our friends from the Western Balkans – North Macedonia and Albania”, said Von der Leyen.