Trump hails the initiative to restore Belgrade-Pristina commercial flights

WASHINGTON – The President of the USA Donald Trump hailed yesterday’s signing of letters of intent to restore commercial flights between Belgrade and Pristina. “Everyone said it couldn’t be done. But for the first time in a generation, there will be direct flights between Serbia and Kosovo. Another win”, tweeted Trump, congratulating the Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations Richard Grenell and the US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, who facilitated the arrangement. On January 20, The largest German airline Lufthansa signed two respective letters of intent with the Serbian Ministry of Economy and the Civil Aviation Authority of Kosovo about establishing Belgrade-Pristina air link. This marks the first symbolic step towards restoring the air link between Belgrade and Pristina, 21 years after the flight connection was revoked.