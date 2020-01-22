Borrell to visit Kosovo and Serbia next week

PRISTINA / BELGRADE – High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will pay his first visit to the region in this capacity next week, media report. According to Gazeta Express, he will first visit Pristina, where a government is still waiting to be formed. He will then travel to Belgrade on 30 January, Tanjug reports. Borrell is expected to be the chief mediator in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, which has been frozen since 2018. Normalisation of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is a precondition to EU membership of both countries.