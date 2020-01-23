Fajon, Bilčik and Várhelyi to visit Serbia on 6 and 7 February

BELGRADE – Chair of European Parliament Delegation for Serbia Tanja Fajon, EP Rapporteur for the country Vladimir Bilčik and the new Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi will visit Belgrade on 6 and 7 February, Radio Free Europe announced. It is expected that the electoral crisis and the implementation of the obligations to improve electoral conditions will be in focus. Bilčik and Fajon have mediated the inter-party dialogue on this issue in November and December, while Várhelyi is coming to Serbia for the first time since his election as Commissioner.