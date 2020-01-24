Ambassador Wigemark began his mandate as the new Head of EULEX Kosovo

PRISTINA – Ambassador Lars-Gunnar Wigemark took office on Thursday as the new Head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX) in Kosovo, with mandate running until 14 June 2020, EULEX announced in a statement.

“I look forward to this new and challenging appointment. I will strive for EULEX to remain a reliable partner for its Kosovo partners and friends, offering our long-time rule of law counterparts tangible, timely and useful assistance to keep growing stronger and more capable to continue their journey on the European path,” Wigemark said.

As the new Head of EULEX Kosovo, Wigemark will direct the Mission’s support to relevant rule of law institutions in Kosovo on their path towards increased effectiveness, sustainability, multi-ethnicity and accountability, free from political interference and in full compliance with EU best practices.

Lars-Gunnar Wigemark is a Swedish diplomat. He served as Head of the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina and EU Special Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina until August 2019.