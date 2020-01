BERLIN – The German Chancellor Angela Merkel said today that she would encourage the start of negotiations on Albania’s and North Macedonia’s accession to the EU at the next Summit in Munich in March, said Merkel at the meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, reports Tanjug. “Above all, we want to reach an agreement at the next European Council meeting in March on the start of accession negotiations with Albania, as well as with North Macedonia”, stressed Merkel.