Borrell discusses foreign policy alignment and normalisation with Kosovo in Belgrade

BELGRADE – “I am here to reassure you of the continuous EU commitment to the European Union perspective of Serbia”, High Representative of the Union Josep Borrell affirmed during his visit to Belgrade today.

During his talks with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, the High Representative stated that the “accession negotiations of Serbia can proceed faster” and that this will require increased efforts on the Serbian but also on the EU side.

“In addition to security cooperation, I would also like to further intensify our foreign policy cooperation with Serbia”, High Representative Borrell said, stressing that during the accession process, every country should progressively align its foreign policy with the one of the EU.

“We should be addressing international challenges with one voice more often. And of course – I want to insist on that – we need to continue to work towards a comprehensive normalization with Kosovo and on the implementation of all agreements already reached” said Borrell, expressing his personal commitment to facilitate the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

He expressed hope that the dialogue will soon be renewed and emphasized that he believes a Special Envoy for the process should be appointed since he does not believe that he will have enough time to fully commit himself to this issue, Tanjug reports.

During the visit, the EU foreign policy chief explained the concrete financial and technical support which the EU provides to Serbia. “In the last 10 years almost €2.5 billion have been granted to Serbia,” he said.

During his visit to Belgrade, he also met the Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić and Prime Minister Ana Brnabić. The High Representative underlined the importance of advancing the rule of law and media freedom.

The High Representative also met the representatives of the opposition political parties.