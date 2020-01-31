Kosovo passed the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act

PRISTINA – The government of Kosovo adopted the Global Magnitsky Law on Human Rights, which sanctions people who violate human rights anywhere in the world, reports Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

In this way, Kosovo has become the seventh country in the world and the first country in the Western Balkans region to pass the law.

“Kosovo remains a pillar of Euro-Atlantic orientation for the region”, the outgoing Foreign Minister of Kosovo Behgjet Paccolli commented on Twitter.

Magntisky Law accommodates a set of restrictive measures against foreign nationals or entities responsible for major violations of human rights, and for the fight against terrorism and international crime.