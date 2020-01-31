Vote on forming the Kosovo government to be held on Monday

PRISTINA – The vote on forming the new Kosovo government, under the candidate for Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, is to take place on Monday, February 3, 2020. This was announced today by the Parliamentary Assembly on Kosovo. The leadership of the Democratic Party of Kosovo which is expected to form the ruling coalition with Self-Determination was not present at today’s meeting. Almost four months after the early elections in Kosovo, the two leading parties – Self-Determination led by Kurti and the Democratic Party of Kosovo, Isa Mustafa, has not been reached yet. Kurti and Mustafa have three days to form a coalition.