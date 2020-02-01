UK leaves the European Union, which now has 27 full members

BRUSSELS – United Kingdom withdrew from the membership in the European Union at midnight on 31 January 2020 after 47 years inside the community. The procedure was triggered in March 2017, following the narrow win for the Leave option in 2016 referendum. Transition period, during which EU and UK should carve out a trade agreement, has begun today and it will last until the end of 2020, though it can be extended. EU now has 27 full members, one less member of the Council and the European Council and 46 less MEPs. English remains one of the official EU languages due to the membership of Ireland and Malta.