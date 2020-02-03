Kosovo forms new government, Kurti elected for Prime Minister

PRISTINA – The Kosovo Assembly has voted in the new coalition government of the Self-Determination Movement and the Democratic Alliance of Kosovo, reports Tanjug. The new Prime Minister of Kosovo is Albin Kurti, the leader of the Self-determination movement, a party that participated in the October elections as an opposition candidate. Kurti’s government was supported by 66 out of 120 votes, while 10 MPs abstained from voting. The new government is going to reduce the number of ministries from 21 to 15, while the number of deputy-ministers is dropping from 80 to 33.