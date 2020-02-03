WEF: Four Balkan countries top global ranking with biggest brain drain

GENEVA – Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), Croatia, North Macedonia, and Serbia are among the top-ranked countries with the biggest brain-drain in the world, according to the Global Competitiveness Report released by the World Economic Forum. On the scale of 1 to 7 (1= all talented people leaving the country; 7= all talented people staying in the country), BiH scored 1.76, followed by Croatia (1.88), North Macedonia (2.13) and Serbia (2.31). According to the report, the country most affected by brain-drain is Haiti (1.70).