In anticipation of the European Commission’s proposal of the new enlargement methodology and contributing to the debate about the future of EU integration of Western Balkan countries, a group of leading Serbian think tanks and civil society organizations specialized in EU integration hereby presents its own recommendations to the European Union.

The document titled Integrating the Western Balkans: Completing Future Europe represents a set of recommendations aimed at improving the effectiveness of the EU integration process of Western Balkan countries and reconfirming the sustainable and tangible EU perspective of the region.

These recommendations are submitted by the following think tanks and civil society organizations from Serbia: Belgrade Centre for Security Policy (BCBP), Belgrade Fund for Political Excellence (BFPE), Centre for Contemporary Politics (CSP), European Movement in Serbia (EMINS), European Policy Centre (CEP), International and Security Affairs Centre (ISAC), Lawyers’ Committee for Human Rights (YUCOM).

The original document Integrating the Western Balkans: Completing Future Europe in English is available here, while the Serbian language version of the document can be found here.