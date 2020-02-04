Serb MPs voted only for their own ministers in the Kosovo government, media report

PRISTINA – Members of Parliament from “Srpska lista”, who hold all ten seats allocated to Serb national minority in the Assembly of Kosovo, abstained from voting for the new Kosovo government yesterday, KoSSev reports.

Nevertheless, the Government will have two representatives of Serb community in Kosovo – Minister for Regional Development Ivan Milojević and Minister for Communities and Return Dalibor Jevtić. At least one representative from the community is mandated by the Constitution of Kosovo.

According to Serbian daily Danas, “Srpska lista” MPs only voted separately for their own ministers, and then abstained from voting for the government as a whole, “formally” fulfilling their pledge not to support the Government of Albin Kurti.

The government was voted in with 66 votes out of the 120 MPs. Democratic Party of Kosovo, Alliance for the Future of Kosovo and NISMA voted against it.

On the other hand, the election of Vjosa Osmani (LDK) to the position of the Speaker of the Assembly was supported by “Srpska lista”, which was criticized by the now opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo.

“The election of the new Speaker of the Assembly, nominated by LVV, was enabled by the votes of Srpska lista, and is harmful for the country and clearly shows that LDK-LVV government is not only in coalition with Srpska lista, but that it will also completely depend from the will of this political formation and the will of Belgrade”, PDK wrote in a statement, KoSSev reports.

According to the coalition agreement between LVV and LDK, Osmani replaced Glauk Konjufca, who was originally elected as the Speaker of the Assembly in December. Konjufca (LVV) became the Minister of Foreign Affairs instead.