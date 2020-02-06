McAllister: Democracy and rule of law are at the centre of enlargement

The issue of EU enlargement is a top priority for this Commission, stressed Enlargement Commissioner Várhelyi, presenting a methodology that should give renewed impetus to EU enlargement. Talking before the Committee on Foreign Affairs just an hour after the Commission published its revamped methodology, he stressed the four main principles in the enlargement process: credibility, predictability, dynamism and political steer.

He told MEPs that the time between opening and closing negotiating chapters should be far shorter than it is now and should not last longer than a year. This should be achieved by clustering chapters into six main areas, with the first cluster, on the rule of law, being the one that starts and ends the whole negotiating process.

Commissioner Várhelyi reiterated that the Commission stands by its recommendations on opening accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia and that Serbia and Montenegro can opt in if they would like to be included in the renewed enlargement mechanism.

MEPs wanted to know more about reversibility and how the EU can support candidate countries to achieve goals in the area of rule of law. They welcomed Commissioner Várhelyi’s presentation, saying the new methodology is a positive message to the countries who want to join the EU.

Parliament is expected deliver its own proposals on the enlargement process, including on the suggestions for a revamped methodology, in its Recommendation on the Western Balkans, which will be adopted before the Western Balkans summit in Zagreb in May.