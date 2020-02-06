Picula: EU must establish clear criteria and invariable indicators of progress

BRUSSELS – “The EU must establish clear criteria and invariable indicators of progress throughout the accession process”, said MEP Tonino Picula commenting on the new accession methodology in a statement for Tanjug.

Picula expressed hope that the methodology presented will bring new momentum to the enlargement process. “The EU has to re-establish credibility in the region, which we lost by the Council’s decision not to open negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia”, stressed Picula.

He called on the EU to respond as soon as possible to the countries’ fulfillment of the conditions set out in the accession process and to respond to them accordingly.