WB and EU leaders to meet informally on February 16

BRUSSELS – The leaders of Western Balkan countries will gather on February 16 for an informal meeting with the EU leaders, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel. This was announced today by the European Council. The meeting is taking place ahead of the international donors’ conference, on 17 February, organized by the European Union to support the reconstruction efforts in Albania after the earthquake that struck the country at the end of November.