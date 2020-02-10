Greece protests the use of old name of North Macedonia by VMRO Minister

SKOPJE – Greece has sent a verbal note of protest to North Macedonia for breach of the Prespa Agreement after a technical Minister for Labor from the VMRO-DPMNE party used the old state name on the ministry board, Radio Free Europe reported.

A few days ago, Minister Rasela Mizrahi, who is a part of a technical government elected on 3 January to prepare early elections of 12 April, held a press conference, and a plaque bearing the old name of North Macedonia was set up in the background of the Ministry building.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov emphasized that Mizrahi not only violated the Constitution, but also violated the Law on Ratification of the Prespa Agreement, problematized relations with Greece, but also created problems in the realization of two-decades-long strategic goals – EU and NATO membership.

“The state will not allow such infantry. The Ministry of Labor is not her private apartment, as the Constitution is no ordinary piece of paper. The Minister may not like the Constitution or the Prespa Agreement, but that does not give her the right not to apply them. Board of the Ministry of Labour is public and no one can change it,” Dimitrov said.

Dimitrov pointed out that he proposed to Prime Minister Oliver Spasovsky to dismiss Mizrahi before dissolving parliament unless she immediately aligns her action to the Constitution.

According to the so-called “Przino model,” which was first applied in 2016, a technical government is formed 100 days before an election and in it, the opposition holds the posts of Interior Minister and Minister of Labor, as well as additional deputy ministers of finance, agriculture and administration.