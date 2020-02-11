North Macedonia ratifies NATO membership protocol, waiting for Spain

SKOPJE – Parliament of North Macedonia has adopted the Law on Ratification of the North Atlantic Treaty with the support of 114 out of 120 MPs. The Law will come into force when Spain, the only remaining NATO member, ratifies the Accession Protocol of North Macedonia, PlusInfo reports.

Earlier, Speaker of the Parliament Talat Xhaferi noted in his speech that the country’s path to NATO, viewed through the prism of the past three decades, was not at all easy and intertwined with many turbulent moments. He congratulated the forthcoming NATO membership, emphasizing the commitment that governments, parliaments and citizens have made over the years with their continued support for NATO membership.

Leader of the SDSM Party and the former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev celebrated the vote on Twitter.

“North Macedonia finally becomes part of NATO! I thank all the MPs who were aware of the historical responsibility they have for their courage to make decisions that change the future. Our place is in the EU and in NATO!”, wrote Zaev on Twitter.