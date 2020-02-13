Wigemark: Political interference with the judiciary in Kosovo has occurred

PRISTINA – The new Head of European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, Lars Gunnar Wigemark, told that political interference with the judiciary in Kosovo has occurred, Kossev reported.

He stressed that his main task as the new EULEX Chief is to maintain a mission capable of serving his purpose and being a reliable, fair and sincere partner in the rule of law in Kosovo.

„This is especially important now with the new Government, the whose stated aim is to have an independent and professional judicial system in Kosovo and to restore confidence in it,” Wigemark said.

Wigemark pledged support for all Kosovo institutions to fully take ownership of the necessary reform process and the European path.

EULEX Kosovo Head of Mission stressed that this is especially important considering the revised enlargement methodology, which aims to make the EU accession process more credible.

„The Commission emphasized that basic principles, especially the rule of law, should be a central principle in the EU accession process,“ Wigemark concluded.