Kurti, Rama, Vučić, Đukanović and Borrell at an off-the-record event in Munich

MUNICH – Prime Ministers of Kosovo and Albania Albin Kurti and Edi Rama, Presidents of Serbia and Montenegro Aleksandar Vučić and Milo Đukanović, together with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will participate at the off-the-record panel titled “Coordinate, Cooperate, Consolidate: Moving the Western Balkans Forward” at the Munich Security Conference, Radio Free Europe reports. It will be the first meeting between Vučić and Kurti since the latter became the Prime Minister of Kosovo.