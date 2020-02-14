S&D MEPs ask the Commission about Hungarian interference in North Macedonian elections

BRUSSELS – S&D Group called European Commission to act on Hungary’s interference in the democratic process in Slovenia and North Macedonia.

MEPs Tanja Fajon, Tonino Picula, Kati Piri and Andreas Schieder reminded that the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been personally campaigning behalf of his political friends, Janez Janša of Slovenia and Nikola Gruevski of North Macedonia in the past.

„The Hungarians political leaders, using one Slovenian bank and helpers from Slovenia, put together a big international operation for political intelligence and support for media close in the biggest North Macedonian opposition party VMRO-DPMNE. The goal of this operations is to topple the government of Zoran Zaev in the elections held on 12 April and the Prespa Agreement“, they wrote.

According to Question for oral answer to the Commission, Hungarian PM Orban played a key role in this operation. His ruling party, Fidesz, had made at least EUR 4 million at one stage of their operation, while the remaining EUR 2,5 million was transferred in North Macedonia.

S&D Members of the European Parliament asked how the Commission can ensure that EU Member countries shall not interfere in the democratic processes of the candidate countries, and of other Member States and how the Commission can prevent similar interferences by the Member States into the affairs of candidate countries and the other Member States in the future .