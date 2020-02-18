Proposal for the Special Envoy for the Western Balkans to be announced by March

BRUSSELS – The proposal for the appointment of the Special Envoy for the Western Balkans will be announced by the March meeting of the EU Council, said the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell, Tanjug reports. “The proposal is not ready yet. Preparations around the mandate and other formalities are demanding. We will not be able to come out with that tomorrow (at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU), but it will certainly be ready for the next meeting of the EU Council”, said Borell. Over the past days, there have been speculations in that Borell would announce his proposal for the appointment of a Special Envoy for the Western Balkans on February 17th.