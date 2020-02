BRUSSELS – “Integration of the Balkans is a strategic investment for Europe’s stability. Italy is besides Albania for the prompt opening of adhesion negotiations”, said the Foreign Minister of Italy Luigi Di Maio after the meeting with the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on Monday, reports ANSA. The meeting was also attended by the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, who stressed that Albania has been making good progress in domestic reforms.