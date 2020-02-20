Trump names Richard Grenell as Acting Head of Intelligence

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of his Special Envoy for Kosovo Ambassador Richard Grenell as Acting Director of National Intelligence, The New York Times reported. „I am pleased to announce that our highly respected Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell will become the Acting Director of National Intelligence,“ US President wrote on his Twitter account. Richard Grenell was appointed the US President’s Special Envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue in October 2019. Grenell has managed to get Belgrade and Pristina to sign agreements to restore air and rail traffic and urged the Kosovo government to revoke the 100 per cent tariffs on goods from Serbia.