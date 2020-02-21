Borrell discusses the EU Special Representative with leaders of Serbia and Kosovo

BRUSSELS – High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell spoke on Friday in separate phone calls with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti to follow up on the talks he held with them during his first visit to Belgrade and Pristina in January.

He discussed with them the decision to appoint a Special Representative for the Dialogue and the Western Balkans.

According to the press release, the High Representative underlined that this appointment reflects the importance the EU and him personally attach to the region and its stabilisation and progress on the EU path.

The name of the Special Representative is still unknown, although some media in Serbia reported that Borrell revealed the identity of his candidate to President Vučić.

Josep Borrell recalled that he remains personally engaged and strongly committed to support the European perspective of the Western Balkans and to playing his role as facilitator of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, European External Action Service stated.