Cioloş and Kyuchyuk meet with Pendarovski: Renew Europe supports EU perspective of N. Macedonia

SKOPJE – President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski received today the Members of the European Parliament, Dacian Cioloş, Chairman of the Renew Europe Parliamentary Group, and Ilhan Kyuchyuk, Rapporteur for North Macedonia, and a member of the Renew Europe.

“Excellent talks with president Pendarovski in Skopje today. Renew Europe strongly supports a European perspective for North Macedonia. Citizens on both sides need to be involved and see the benefits of enlargement from an early stage even before the accession!”, tweeted Cioloş after the meeting.

During the meeting, the President and the MEPs exchanged views on the aspirations of the North Macedonia for EU membership. President Pendarovski stressed the importance of the European Parliament’s principled support for the Union’s enlargement process with the Western Balkans and keeping the region on the agenda, press release reads.

President Pendarovski reaffirmed the state’s expectation that a new methodology for conducting accession negotiations would be adopted in March, opening the possibility of opening accession negotiations for membership during Croatia’s EU presidency.

At the meeting, they also exchanged views on the current developments in the North Macedonia, ahead of the early parliamentary elections scheduled for 12 April.