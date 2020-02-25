EU extends the mandate of Special Representative for Kosovo Nataliya Apostolova

BRUSSELS – The Council has today extended the mandates of six EU Special Representatives, including Nataliya Apostolova, who had her mandate as EUSR for Kosovo extended for a further 6 months, until 31 August 2020. Apostolova was first appointed in August 2016. EU Special Representatives promote the EU’s policies and interests in certain regions and countries as well as issues of particular concern or interest for the EU. Currently, eight EUSRs support the work of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.