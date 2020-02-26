Hoti: Kosovo has to rethink taxes and resume dialogue with Serbia

PRISTINA – The Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo and the member of the Democratic Alliance of Kosovo (LDK) Avdullah Hoti assessed today that Pristina should remove the existing obstacles posed by the previous government to resume dialogue on reaching, as he said, “a peace agreement with Serbia which would include mutual recognition”. Hoti announced this in a Facebook post. He also noted that the 100 percent taxes Kosovo imposed on Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina more than a year ago must be abolished. “The obstacles we have imposed on ourselves exclude us from this process and do not help Pristina, the opposite is true,” wrote Hoti.