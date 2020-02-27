Darmanović: Montenegro supports starting accession talks with Albania

PODGORICA -Montenegro has consistently supported Albania in starting accession negotiations with the EU, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Srđan Darmanović, Vijesti reported.

Darmanović received a delegation from the Albanian Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs today, chaired by Mimi Kodheli.

“Montenegro is consistently supporting Albania in starting accession negotiations with the EU,” Darmanović said, adding that the two countries have overarching cooperation strengthened with partnerships in NATO and European integrations.

Mimi Kodheli stressed the importance of regional cooperation on European interaction but also supported the reform processes.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the importance of the diaspora, the current situation in two countries and new enlargement methodology.