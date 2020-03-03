Croatian MFA: EU-Western Balkans Summit – a turning point in relations with North Macedonia

SKOPJE – Croatia wants the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Zagreb to be a turning point in the relations with North Macedonia, said the Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, Beta reports. The Croatian MFA is in an official visit to Skopje today.

After the meeting with the MFA of North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov, Grlić-Radman said that Croatia was in favor of opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia.

“Certainly, we view decision-making for open negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania as an introduction to the May Summit in Zagreb and think that summit is a key objective of our presidency of the Union”, said Grlić-Radman.

The Croatian MFA also met with the President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski and Oliver Spasovski.