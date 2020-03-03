News in brief
Wednesday, 4. March 2020
Grenell announces he may resign ambassadorship
ISAC: No major improvements in Serbia’s alignment with EU measures and policies over 2019
Maas: After EC updates, Germany is committed to speedy start of accession talks
Kurti: Belgrade responds to our goodwill about tarrifs by stepping up its campaign against Kosovo’s recognition
Judiciary under reconstruction. Albania’s EU-orientated reforms in progress
Proposal for a Reformed Enlargement Methodology
EWB
03.03.2020
Three Contradictions of the Brussels Dialogue
[EWB Interview] Moravcsik: EU enlargement in the Western Balkans is in the interest of member states
How Serbia violated Venice Commission standards by lowering electoral threshold
Hope and Fear: Questions on Innovation
Tensions take center stage as Western Balkans gets under the spotlight in Munich
