Vučić and Thaçi met at the White House at the invitation of Grenell and O’Brien

WASHINGTON – President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and President of Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi met on Monday at the White House, reports Voice of America (VOA).

According to a statement of the President of Serbia, two presidents had “the usual talks”. The meeting was initiated by the US Presidential Special Envoy Richard Grenell and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Vučić added that Belgrade is waiting for the 100 tariffs to be abolished “so that essential issues can be discussed”.

In a statement for Radio Free Europe, Thaçi assessed that meeting with Vučić was “fair, constructive, and without anything special” and that there was a “need for a peaceful settlement of the issue between Kosovo and Serbia, on the possibility of reaching a final agreement.

Thaçi also said that there was goodwill to improve relations between Kosovo and Serbia, as was the case with the airline and railway line agreements and the highway, but also on issues that could be of mutual interest more economically than politically, Radio Free Europe.

Vučić and Thaçi are in respective visits to the United States, where they both met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer.