Borell: Turkey and EU need to work hand in hand

BRUSSELS – Turkey and the European Union need to work in cooperation to address common challenges, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said late Tuesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

Reflecting on his meeting with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu held earlier this week, Borrell said pressure and unilateral action are not the answer.

The preliminary agenda of the meeting was the current situation in Idlib and the issue of irregular migrants, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter. Reuters reported that more than 10,000 migrants have been trying to breach the border since Turkey said last Thursday it would no longer abide by a 2016 deal with the European Union to halt illegal migration flows to Europe in return for billions of euros in aid. EU leaders on Tuesday pledged 700 million euros in aid for Greece and urged Turkey to hold up its end of the 2016 accord.