BELGRADE – President Aleksandar Vucic has called parliamentary elections in Serbia today, reports Tanjug. As previously announced, parliamentary elections will be held on April 26. The Speaker of the Parliament of Serbia Maja Gojković has called local elections today, which are also scheduled for April 26. The decision to call local elections for mayors of city and municipal assemblies in Serbia, Gojković stressed, does not apply to the municipalities where early elections had been already held.