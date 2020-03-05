Kurti informs EU officials about priorities if the new Kosovo goverment

PRISTINA – Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti has addressed a letter today to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borell, informing them about the priorities of the newly formed government in Kosovo, reports N1.

In the letter, Kurti explained that the government-led program, based on the rule of law and economic development. He added that the Kosovo government is committed to resolving “remaining issues” in relations with Serbia.

“We remain convinced that the issues must be resolved through dialogue that would culminate in the mutual recognition of the two countries. We believe this is an important avenue for integrating Kosovo into the international community and reaching a historic agreement that would create lasting peace, stability and security in the Balkans”, Kurti wrote.

Kurti noted that on March 15 the 100 tariffs on goods from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina set by the previous government would start to be partially abolished.

“We are doing this as a gesture of goodwill and as a token of our commitment to work closely with the US in dialogue with Serbia. We hope that Belgrade will reciprocally reciprocate our actions and remove all non-tariff barriers in trade with Kosovo and stop the campaign against Kosovo recognition”, wrote the Prime Minister of Kosovo.

He said that he was aware that over the past two years there has been a marked lack of coordination of Kosovo representatives on the role, interest, and goals in the dialogue with Serbia. “It often has not has been clear who is speaking on behalf of Kosovo on the international and domestic scene”, concluded the Prime Minister, stating that the current government will make an effort to end this practice.