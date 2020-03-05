Stoltenberg: North Macedonia will join NATO in a few weeks

ZAGREB – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Zagreb that North Macedonia would become the 30th member of the North Atlantic Alliance in a few weeks, reports N1. “We welcome the fact that Croatia has been a strong supporter of NATO’s open door policy”, Stoltenberg told reporters in Zagreb after meeting with Croatian President Zoran Milanović. Milanović said that he had talked with Stoltenberg about the situation in the world, the region, Syria, migrants problem, but above all about the presence, work and participation of Croatian units in the mission in Afghanistan. North Macedonia will join Albania, Croatia and Montenegro as the 4th country in the Western Balkans to become a NATO member.