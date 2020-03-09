Borell: EU is not complete without Western Balkans

BRUSSELS – ” Joining the EU means ‘building the EU at home’: in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo, and North Macedonia. The success of our Western Balkan partners in ‘building the EU at home’ does not only depend on the performance of governments and EU institutions. While this is essential, the real success depends on the engagement of the people in these societies, on the actions of citizens, shaping the society in which they and their children can prosper”, writes the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell in an announcement following his recent visits to the Western Balkans.

He also used the chance to draw attention to the Europeans making a difference campaign, focused on telling the stories of aspiring individuals in the Western Balkans, that recently kicked off.

Borell stressed that the EU is not complete without the Western Balkans, noting that the EU is aware of the challenges in the Western Balkans and the transformations that need to happen to ‘build the EU at home’. “The process is about and for the people”, reminded Borell.

Throughout January and February, Borell visited the Western Balkans, where he discussed the countries’ progress and EU perspective with regional leaders, ahead of the Western Balkans Summit in Zagreb, which is to take place in May.