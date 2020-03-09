Montenegro – the only tracked country in the Western Balkans with no reported cases of coronavirus

BALTIMORE – According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering’s Worldometer, among the 93 countries that reported no cases of COVID-19 virus, Montenegro is the only tracked country in the Western Balkans region with no reported cases by March 9 at 1 p.m. As for other countries in the region, one case has been registered in Serbia, 2 in Albania, 3 in North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina respectively. Globally, so far there have been 111,489 registered cases in affected areas, with 3,883 deaths and 62,671 patients recovered. Worldometer coverage provides data for Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.