Von der Leyen: EC has renewed enlargement perspective during the first 100 days of the term

BRUSSELS – The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen says a new perspective on the enlargement process in the Western Balkans has emerged during the first 100 days of the new European Commission’s mandate, Tanjug reports. “When we started our term, EU enlargement was at a dead end, and people from the Western Balkans were disappointed and were losing hope. There is now a new perspective, thanks to the Commission’s outspoken proposal on the new methodology that makes the enlargement process faster, more reliable and more credible”, said Von der Leyen.