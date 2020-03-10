Grenell retweets Perdue: US should reconsider its presence if Kosovo is not fully commited to peace

BERLIN – US Presidential Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Richard Grenell, has reiterated the position of Senator David Perdue that Pristina must do its part and end the taxes imposed on Serbia.

Grenell retweeted Senator David Perdue, who assessed that if Pristina is not fully committed to peace, the US should reconsider its presence in Kosovo territory.

For over two decades, US forces have helped keep the peace between Kosovo & Serbia. Now, with historic progress in sight, Kosovo must do its part & abolish all duties imposed on Serbia. If Kosovo is not fully committed to peace, then the US should reconsider its presence there. — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) March 10, 2020

After the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti announced that his government would partially lift the 100 percent tariff on goods from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina on 15 March, Grenell called for the full abolition of tariffs “as soon as possible”.