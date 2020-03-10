Lajčák may return to Brussels to work for EU

BRATISLAVA – Foreign Minister of Slovakia Miroslav Lajčák says that after his ministerial term expires, he will probably work for the European Union in Brussels, reports Slovak TASR. Lajčák did not comment on speculation that he would be the EU’s special envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

In an interview for Slovak Tablet.TV, Lajčák said he had received several interesting job offers. “At the moment it looks like this – just as I returned to Slovakia from Brussels in 2012, where I worked for the EU, so now, eight years later, I will return to Brussels, to the EU”, said Lajčák.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has proposed creating the post of EU special envoy for the Western Balkans. However, chief spokesperson for EU foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano didn’t want to comment on Lajčák’s potential nomination for this post at the moment, as Borrell’s proposal is still subject to approval by the EU Member States.