Thaçi: EU should not nose into the dialogue before it grants visa-free regime to Kosovo

PRISTINA – The European Union should not nose into the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue before it grants visa liberalization to Kosovo, said the President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi after a meeting with leaders of parliamentary parties, reports Voice of America.

Thaçi called for political unity among party leaders in Kosovo and reminded that Kosovo had always demanded the presence of the United States (US) at the negotiating table when it comes to Kosovo and the Western Balkans.

“Now that circumstances are very favorable for Kosovo, when not only the US is at the table but it is also leading the process, I think that every vote, which is different, is a voice that is not in tune with common sense and our approach to fast and good solutions that can be implemented”, said Thaçi.

The President of Kosovo assessed that Pristina has a leading role in the dialogue with Belgrade, which boosts the optimism of the citizens and institutions of Kosovo.