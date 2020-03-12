Borrell confirms nomination of Lajčak as Special Representative in a letter to Kurti

PRISTINA – EU High Representative Josep Borrell confirmed in today’s letter to Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti that he has formally proposed to EU Member States the appointment of Miroslav Lajčak as EU Special Representative for the Dialogue and the Western Balkans, Gazeta Express reports. “I hope he can start working at the earliest. On my side, I commit to remain closely engaged in this process and to do my utmost to take it forward effectively and as swiftly as possible”, Borrell wrote. Lajčak has been a Foreign Minister of Slovakia since 2012 and was previously High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina.