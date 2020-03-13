General Affairs Council and European Council still scheduled to take place in March

BRUSSELS – Council of the European Union and European Council have decided to cancel non-essential and non-urgent Council meetings in March, but that does not include the meeting of the General Affairs Council on 24 March and European Council on 26-27 March.

According to the agenda of the European Council meeting, the heads of state and government will revert to the issue of enlargement in line with its conclusions of October 2019.

It is expected that the leaders of the EU will discuss the endorsement of the new enlargement methodology and opening of accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania. General Affairs Council is also expected to tackle these issues during its session on 24 March.

According to yesterday’s press release, Justice and Home Affairs Council on 13 March, Economic and Financial Affairs Council on 17 March and Foreign Affairs Council on 23 March will also take place. All other Council meetings will be postponed.