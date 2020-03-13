North Macedonia not postponing elections on 12 April

SKOPJE – Political leaders of North Macedonia on Thursday said they would not postpone the April 12 elections over concerns about the global pandemic – but agree to curb election rallies and campaign more on social networks, Balkan Insight reports. “We have not talked about postponing elections because we think there is no need at this moment for such decisions,” said the caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski after the meeting, adding that, based on new developments, they might reconvene to discuss this issue.