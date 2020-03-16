Serbian EU Integration Minister asks the EC to repurpose the IPA funds to fight the coronavirus

BELGRADE – EU Integration Minister to the Government of the Republic of Serbia Jadranka Joksimović sent today an official letter to the Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, requesting that the EU enables the repurposing of unspent IPA funds to take measures to prevent and combat the effects of the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia, it is stated on the website of the Government of the Republic of Serbia.

In the letter, Joksimović emphasized that these funds, which would be specified in the agreement with the European Commission, would be intended to support national institutions and bodies engaged in combating the spread of the epidemic and effectively responding to its consequences for the citizens and society of Serbia.

The letter outlines the basic measures and activities Serbia is taking to prevent the spread of the virus, to provide adequate care to all infected citizens, and especially to the elderly, and to remedy and mitigate the effects of the epidemic as much as possible.

She pointed out that the Government of Serbia is actively working to use all available financial and other resources and capacities.

The Minister stated that European countries – members, candidates and potential candidates, only together and expressing true European solidarity, will be able to respond to this global challenge.